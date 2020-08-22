Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Scotiabank

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SQM. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.94.

Shares of SQM opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average of $26.18. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $33.30.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.67 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 5,008.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 875,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,814,000 after acquiring an additional 857,976 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at $17,478,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 217.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 750,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after buying an additional 514,646 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 258.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 517,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after buying an additional 373,230 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 299,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 274,600 shares during the period. 10.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

