Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.40.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $77.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.85.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Oshkosh by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 362.0% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 526,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,882,000 after purchasing an additional 412,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 8.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.