Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Up 36.1% in July

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the July 15th total of 830,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 477,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Atlantica Yield by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 127.1% in the second quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. 39.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atlantica Yield from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $30.25 on Friday. Atlantica Yield has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 189.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 1.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 268.85%.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

