Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BFST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Business First Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.25.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $275.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $26.64.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $35.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.81 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $44,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 17,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 460.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 68,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $866,000. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.