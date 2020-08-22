Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SRC. Raymond James upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.90.

SRC stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.57). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,407,000 after acquiring an additional 501,549 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 134,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 29,068 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 713,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,888,000 after acquiring an additional 195,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 197,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 133,526 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

