Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Loop Capital

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $87.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.79. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.48.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the second quarter. South State CORP. now owns 8,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.1% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

