Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes $475,000 Position in Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 849,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,782,000 after purchasing an additional 315,305 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Parsons from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Parsons from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

In related news, COO Carey A. Smith purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $265,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,259. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PSN opened at $32.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Parsons Corp has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $45.40.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.92 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parsons Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.