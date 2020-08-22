Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 291.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 692.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 603.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison stock opened at $114.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.58. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.

In other news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $723,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $582,580.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,076.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVY. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.82.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.