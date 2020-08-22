Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 44.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,497,000 after purchasing an additional 413,875 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.9% in the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 464,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 57.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,907,000 after purchasing an additional 149,201 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 184.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,195,000 after purchasing an additional 246,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $178.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.78. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.82.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

