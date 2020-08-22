Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen Sells 1,404 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total transaction of $389,230.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,601,322.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Theodore Blegen sold 3,116 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $855,030.40.

On Monday, July 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 2,408 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $600,410.72.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $212,819.80.

On Friday, June 19th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $315,575.04.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $272.75 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $283.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.58, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.94.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,662,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,724,000 after buying an additional 76,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,010,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,475,000 after buying an additional 78,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,070,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,685,000 after buying an additional 273,269 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,077,000 after buying an additional 115,564 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,291,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

