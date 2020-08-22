Brokerages Set eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT at $57.79

Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,879.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $1,272,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,396 in the last ninety days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in eBay by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,753,988 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,725,000 after purchasing an additional 211,194 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of eBay by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,985 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 141,157 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

