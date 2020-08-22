Thomas Brida Sells 12,416 Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 12,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $398,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. InVitae Corp has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.15.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. InVitae’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that InVitae Corp will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of InVitae by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,234,000 after acquiring an additional 216,377 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of InVitae by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 43,154 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of InVitae by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of InVitae in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InVitae in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVTA. Oppenheimer began coverage on InVitae in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on InVitae from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen increased their target price on InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. InVitae presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

