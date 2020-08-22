LSV Asset Management Sells 3,645 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 268,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,929,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,816.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $829,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $5,988,900 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.13.

NYSE:DECK opened at $209.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.60. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $225.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $283.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

