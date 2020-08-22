Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 324.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 33.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NXRT opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $995.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.18. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $52.87.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.88). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 62.17% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

