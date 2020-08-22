Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 299.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,345,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after buying an additional 1,008,371 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.78. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 176.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 734.11%. The business had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Thomas E. Waldron acquired 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $102,767.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,443. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.