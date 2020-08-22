Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 911,240 Shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,127,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911,240 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $17,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Capri by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capri from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

NYSE CPRI opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.17 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

