7,600 Shares in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTCT shares. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

NTCT stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $29.62.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $183.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.10 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

