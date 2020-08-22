PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.89.

PVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PVH from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 15.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at $627,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at $1,578,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter valued at $1,028,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PVH by 376.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,625,000 after buying an additional 224,004 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PVH has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $108.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.19.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

