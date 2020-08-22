Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in GenMark Diagnostics were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 0.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,293,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 81.6% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,443,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 648,400 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $3,680,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 31,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 614,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNMK stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 93.75% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $71,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,399.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Alexander O’brien sold 36,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $562,446.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 139,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,925 shares of company stock worth $2,907,756. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

