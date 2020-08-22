LSV Asset Management Sells 2,299 Shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Delphi Technologies were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 35,770.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLPH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Delphi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

Shares of Delphi Technologies stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Delphi Technologies PLC has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $18.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.30. Delphi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

