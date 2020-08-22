Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 343 Shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CryoPort were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CryoPort by 80.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CryoPort during the first quarter worth about $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in CryoPort during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in CryoPort during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CryoPort during the second quarter worth about $238,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CYRX. B. Riley boosted their target price on CryoPort from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CryoPort from $23.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised CryoPort from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

CryoPort stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39. CryoPort Inc has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 22.95 and a quick ratio of 22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.66 and a beta of 0.92.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CryoPort Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

