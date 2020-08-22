LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,846,000 after purchasing an additional 44,733 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,144,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,595,000 after acquiring an additional 38,464 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,927 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,059,000 after acquiring an additional 387,574 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,221,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,983,000 after acquiring an additional 559,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $199.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $202.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.95.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,051 shares of company stock worth $5,061,845. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.80.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

