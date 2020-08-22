InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George Sells 15,473 Shares

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $496,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $35.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.15. InVitae Corp has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $35.85.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InVitae Corp will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVTA shares. Cowen raised their target price on InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Benchmark downgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in InVitae by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in InVitae by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in InVitae by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in InVitae by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in InVitae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

