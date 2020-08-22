Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.29

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and traded as high as $12.60. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr shares last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 2,282 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMO. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,130,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,608,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,052,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after acquiring an additional 186,141 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the 1st quarter valued at $1,561,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 682,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 87,408 shares during the period. 16.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

