Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.29

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and traded as high as $12.60. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr shares last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 2,282 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%.
About Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO)
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
