Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Receives €10.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €10.56 ($12.42).

IBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. HSBC set a €11.30 ($13.29) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

About Iberdrola

