Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

A number of research firms have commented on SBRA. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 118.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 57.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at $73,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBRA opened at $14.63 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

