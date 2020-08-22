Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,843 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Splunk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Splunk by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Splunk by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPLK. BTIG Research began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Splunk from $208.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Splunk from $188.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.06.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $1,194,979.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,783,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,280 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,396. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $202.35 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $217.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of -64.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

