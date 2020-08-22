BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) Short Interest Up 39.1% in July

BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the July 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHTG opened at $1.39 on Friday. BioHiTech Global has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.26.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 1,749.63% and a negative net margin of 174.48%.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of BioHiTech Global in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioHiTech Global stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) by 213.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of BioHiTech Global worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste.

