Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 49.2% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.65.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE COF opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.49. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.31%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

