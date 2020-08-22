Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 74.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 5.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 129,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $31.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.08. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $46.36. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

NJR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

