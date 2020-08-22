Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $543,000 Stock Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 1,902.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 281,676.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,808,000 after buying an additional 726,726 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 19,679 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 16,363 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period.

BATS:USHY opened at $39.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.