Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 218.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 56,091 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 1st quarter worth $5,981,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 411,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after acquiring an additional 283,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM opened at $65.57 on Friday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 0.41.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $356,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,566,152.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 289,341 shares in the company, valued at $18,662,494.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,335 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

