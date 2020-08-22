Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $59.55 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.21.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.