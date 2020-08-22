Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,569 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 285,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 138,382 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $612,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 142,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHD opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.27. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

