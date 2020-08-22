Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 136 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TER. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 29,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 51.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Teradyne by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

TER stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $93.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.21.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $1,358,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,204.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total transaction of $1,121,142.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,574 shares of company stock worth $7,888,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TER. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

