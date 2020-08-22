Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 8,190,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,885 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,342,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,875,000 after buying an additional 1,285,298 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 1st quarter worth about $4,979,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 9,440.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 406,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 1st quarter worth about $5,485,000.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $15.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

