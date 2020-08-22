Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,975 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,918 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,222.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,746 shares of company stock worth $788,411. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

CTSH opened at $65.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $71.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.50.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

