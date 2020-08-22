Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the July 15th total of 17,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bel Fuse stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 75,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Bel Fuse at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFA opened at $11.65 on Friday. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $138.95 million, a PE ratio of 283.25 and a beta of 2.11.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $121.17 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.38%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.