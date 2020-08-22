Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDOG. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3,268.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 51.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 30,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01.

