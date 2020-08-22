TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTAC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 832.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:TTAC opened at $41.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

