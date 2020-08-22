Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Holdings Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Republic Services by 13.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.23.

RSG opened at $89.81 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.68 and its 200 day moving average is $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 1,275 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $116,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,554 shares in the company, valued at $31,270,285.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,474,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,363,843 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

