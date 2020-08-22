PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 93.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,615 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1,540.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 54.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ISD opened at $13.98 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

