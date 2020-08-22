TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,178 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 69.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,743,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,637 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TCF Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,396,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,689 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,358,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,757,000 after buying an additional 854,948 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,593,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,758,000 after buying an additional 474,001 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,001,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TCF Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TCF Financial from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $242,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $574,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,354.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TCF opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $511.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.75 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

