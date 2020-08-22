Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 9,507 Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 50.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the first quarter worth $56,000.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd alerts:

JPS stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.