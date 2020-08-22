Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $603,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $210.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.48. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $212.94. The firm has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on FedEx from $179.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.76.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,714,875.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

