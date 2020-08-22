Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD during the first quarter valued at about $351,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 44.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 92,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 106.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter.

In other AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD news, insider Douglas Forsyth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $493,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NIE opened at $24.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

