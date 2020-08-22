AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in AES by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in AES during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AES during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. AES Corp has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. AES’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 500,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $6,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

