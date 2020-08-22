Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 65 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 355 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 33.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.7% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth $1,635,000. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $453.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.17.

NTES stock opened at $484.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.75. NetEase Inc has a 12-month low of $243.90 and a 12-month high of $503.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.66.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $36.08. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 34.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

