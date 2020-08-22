14,382 Shares in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 25.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Stifel Financial by 41.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Stifel Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 100,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In other Stifel Financial news, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $144,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,555.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SF opened at $50.36 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.50 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.