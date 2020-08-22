Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) SVP Sells $618,175.20 in Stock

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $131.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.44. The company has a market cap of $373.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $137.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $417,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5,535.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,640,000 after buying an additional 1,267,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,438,000 after buying an additional 1,107,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

